Johnny Depp laughs as building janitor tells court: ‘I don’t want to deal with this’

Johnny Depp laughed when a receptionist at the building where he lived with Amber Heard became exasperated during a pre-recorded statement shown in court.

Alejandro Romero’s statement shown in court on Wednesday was recorded in January of last year, and he appeared to be participating in the interview from his car.

Romero worked at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, where Heard made domestic violence calls on May 21, 2016, prompting two separate visits by police officers, who found no evidence of abuse.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, following Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Depp argues that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed on Washington Post titled “I spoke out against sexual violence – and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

Romero was questioned by Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, and said he saw Depp a couple of times.

When asked when Heard started living in the building, Romero replied, “It’s been so long I don’t remember.”

Although they never had a “close relationship,” Romero said that Heard was “very nice” and “always had a smile.”

“When is the first time you remember someone saying something to you about the police being called… over a domestic dispute between Depp and Heard?” He asked Romero.

He replied that May 21, 2016 was a Saturday and that he was not working, adding that he became aware of the incident the following Monday when reviewing surveillance footage, adding that he saw Depp riding in the elevator.

He said a woman in the gym heard a ruckus from the attic. In the images time-stamped to 8:29 p.m. on May 21, 2016, Depp can be seen with two other men in the elevator.

Romero mentioned that Depp seemed to be “shaken”, adding that the actor was “really calm” most of the time and that he did not witness any injury to Heard.

Depp laughed when Romero recalled that Heard and his friend Rocky Pennington had asked him to check that the apartments were safe.

He then added, “I’m tired…I don’t want to deal with this court case…everyone has problems and I don’t want to deal with this anymore.”

When asked if he had seen marks on Heard’s face in the days since, he noted that he looked people in the eye when he talked to them, but he wasn’t looking to “find something like… ‘oh, your makeup is wrong. … have you changed your eyebrow, or your eyelashes or they are not so uniform,’” which caused a smile from Depp in the room.

“I’m not looking for anything… but if I see something I’ll probably remember it,” he added.

Towards the end of the statement, Romero appeared to start driving. When the recording was turned off, Judge Penney Azcarate said that had been a “first.” Bredehoft called it “the strangest statement.”

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote that “like many women, she had been sexually harassed and assaulted when she was of college age. But I kept quiet: I did not expect that filing complaints would do justice. And she didn’t see me as a victim.”

“Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women who speak out,” she added then.

Although Depp is not named in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Depp is a domestic abuser,” which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false.” Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50 million.”

Heard has filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp for inconvenience and immunity from his allegations.