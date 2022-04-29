Johnny Depp laughs at strange statement from employee of the building where he lived

Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard became exasperated during a pre-recorded statement shown in court.

Alejandro Romero’s statement shown in court on Wednesday was recorded in January of last year, and was apparently made from his car.

Romero worked at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles, where Heard made domestic violence calls on May 21, 2016, prompting two separate visits by police, who found no evidence of abuse.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, following the lawsuit the actor filed against his ex-wife in March 2019. Depp alleges that the actress defamed him in an opinion piece published in December 2018. in Washington Post, entitled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

Romero was questioned by Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, and said he saw Depp a couple of times.

When asked when Heard started living in the building, Romero said, “It’s been so long, I can’t remember.”

While they never had a “close relationship,” Romero said Heard was “very friendly” and “always had a smile.”

“When is the first time you remember someone saying something to you about the police being called…because of a domestic dispute between Depp and Heard?” Romero was asked.

He said that May 21, 2016 was a Saturday and that he was not working. He added that he became aware of the incident the following Monday when he reviewed surveillance footage, and that he saw Depp riding in the elevator.

Romero said a woman in the gym heard a ruckus coming from the penthouse. In a video dated 8:29 p.m. on May 21, 2016, Depp can be seen with two other men in the elevator.

Romero explained that Depp appeared to be “agitated.” He mentioned that the actor was “very calm” most of the time and that he did not see any injuries on Heard.

The actor laughed when Romero recalled that the actress and her friend Rocky Pennington had asked him to make sure the apartments were secure.

He then added, “I’m tired…I don’t want to deal with this court case…Everyone has problems and I don’t want to deal with this anymore.”

When asked if he saw marks on Heard’s face in the days since, he said he looks people in the eye when he talks to them, but he’s not looking to “find something like… ‘Oh, you’ve got your makeup wrong. .. you changed your eyebrow, or your eyelashes are not even,’” drawing a smile from Depp.

“I’m not looking for anything … but if I see something, I’ll probably remember it,” he added.

Towards the end of the statement, Romero appeared to start driving. When the recording was finished, Judge Penney Azcarate said that this had been a “first time”. Bredehoft commented that it was “the strangest statement”.

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote that “like many women, I was sexually harassed and assaulted when I was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women speaking up,” she added.

Although Depp is not mentioned in the text, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. The actor is seeking compensation of “not less than $50 million.”

Heard has filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp for damages and immunity from his charges.