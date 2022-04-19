Johnny Depp laughs in court after revealing message with nurse about his penis

ANDhe trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard continues to give a lot to talk about, revealing intimacies of the celebrities involved, and on this occasion a message in which the actor joked about his penis, which caused Depp to laugh after revealing himself in court.

Among the witnesses being questioned as part of the trial, on Monday he took the stand the actor’s nurse, Debbie Lloyd which, along with examination of her medical notes, was questioned about a series of text message exchanges between her and the actor, including one in which he apologizes for refusing to see her earlier that day.

The message shown in court reads:

“Hi honey, I’m so sorry about today. I thought you were Stephen, who I’m not particularly excited about because of his loss of loyalty and his loss of memory.

“He’s tried everything to fuck with me to the point of traveling with my wife. It also breaks into my fucking house like it’s fucking Grand Central Station. I’m really sorry if I bothered you. If you like you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and my penis touch. With all my love, J.”

After the text was read in Court, Deep seemed to laugh at the explicitness of the message.

Virtually, the nurse testified about the March 2015 incident when Depp’s fingertip was cut off while visiting Australia with Heard.

The actor has always pointed out that the accident with his finger happened as a result of him His ex-wife threw bottles of vodka at him.

According to Lloyd, when he arrived to help along with Depp’s personal physician, David Kipper, the house was a mess.

The nurse pointed out that one of the rumors she heard was that Amber Heard had thrown bottles of vodka at Depp, although she did not remember who told her the story.

During her questioning, the nurse was seen trying to recall details outside of the notes she had written while attending to the situation that day.

The libel trial against Heard, in which Depp seeks $50 million in damagesafter Heard claimed in 2018 that she was a victim of “sexual violence” in the Washington Post, will continue for several more weeks.