Johnny Depp lights up the Auditorium. The American star guest of the “Alice nella Città” festival

Johnny Depp will be a guest in the 19th edition of Alice nella Città, the autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest, dedicated to the beginnings, talent and new generations directed by Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli.

The event is scheduled from 14 to 24 October in two exceptional locations, the Auditorium Parco della Musica and, from this year for the duration of the event, the Auditorium della Conciliazione. which already in 2019 had hosted the European premiere of “Maleficent – Lady of Evil” in the presence of Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The American star will arrive in the capital to present “Puffins”, the animated web-series produced by Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and spin-off of the animated film “Arctic – A glacial adventure”. The series consists of 250 episodes made in mobile-short content format, lasting five minutes each, in which the actor participated by lending his voice and his facial features to the protagonist puffin: Johnny Puff. The series focuses on the adventures lived by Johnny and his group of friendly friends, Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie, who live with their tribe of Puffins in the great and technological Tana di Otto, walrus, skilled engineer and collector.

Many missions but also events related to daily life, within which you will be able to talk to children about some important issues such as gender equality, pollution and environmental protection. Dissemination and awareness will therefore be the double purpose of the series that will be able to entertain the very young audience by amusing them thanks to a succession of hilarious gags.

“There are actors – comment Bettini and Giannelli – who are inextricably linked to some characters they have played in their career and vice versa: Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, have lived such epic adventures thanks also to the charisma of Johnny Depp. Actors like him have given body and soul to characters who have entered the public imagination of several generations and for this reason, despite the passing of time, they remain among the most loved and iconic of all time “.

Johnny Depp will also be in Rome for a tribute linked to the characters he played and who managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors of all time.