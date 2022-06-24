Johnny Depp looks renewed and radical change of look after victory in court against Amber Heard | Instagram | Famous

Johnny Depp reappeared after beating his ex-wife Amber Heard in the tribunals. The star of “Pitaras del Caribe” was at a concert in Finland, where she attracted the attention of the public and users of social networks for her radical change of look.

YOU CAN SEE Amber Heard will write a book about her relationship with Johnny Depp to compensate the actor

The radical change of look of Johnny Depp

Via Instagramyou could see the new look of Johnny Depp, who appeared with bleached hair. She sports a rather relaxed look wearing her signature sunglasses, but with her face completely clean shaven.

The Hollywood star appeared at the Helsinki Blues Festival, where he showed his new image, and left behind the beard and mustache that characterized him for years. He was with his friend jeff beck.

The renewed look of Johnny Depp

YOU CAN SEE Johnny Depp arrives in Peruvian cinemas: he returns with a film about a controversial case in Japan

Johnny Depp’s return to court

Johnny Depp is preparing to return to court and face a new lawsuit against him, this time for assault. The 59-year-old actor was sued for Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brookswho accuses him of having hit him several times during the filming of the tape “City of Lives”.

This attack would have caused some injuries to his ribs. The trial will take place on June 25 and for the second time the lawyer for Johnny Depp will be Camille Vasquez.

Johnny Depp will return to court for alleged assaults committed in a movie about Tupac. Photo: Esquire

Amber Heard will write a book about Johnny Depp to pay him the 10 million he owes.

The actress Amber Heard She is going through a difficult moment in her career after losing the trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Due to this defeat, Judge Penney Azcarate ruled that the actress of “Aquaman” will have to pay 10 million dollars to the interpreter of “Willy Wonka”.

According Ok! Magazine, Amber Heard would have the proposal to write a book about his intimate life and his relationship with Johnny Depp. In turn, a person close to the actress stated that Amber cannot refuse economic income.