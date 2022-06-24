Johnny Depp looks renewed and radical change of look after victory in court against Amber Heard | Instagram | Famous

After beating his ex-wife Amber Heard in the tribunals, Johnny Depp he reappeared in Finland sporting a new look. The actor has been seen on the public stage during a concert in Helsinki, where he stole the attention of attendees and Internet users for his renewed look.

The radical change of look of Johnny Depp

Via Instagramyou could see the new look of Johnny Depp, who appeared with bleached hair. She sports a rather relaxed look wearing her signature sunglasses, but with her face completely clean shaven.

The Hollywood star appeared at the Helsinki Blues Festival, where he showed his new image, and left behind the beard and mustache that characterized him for years. He was with his friend jeff beck.

The renewed look of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s return to court

Johnny Depp is preparing to return to court and face a new lawsuit against him, this time for assault. The 59-year-old actor was sued for Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brookswho accuses him of having hit him several times during the filming of the tape “City of Lives”.

This attack would have caused some injuries to his ribs. The trial will take place on June 25 and for the second time the lawyer for Johnny Depp will be Camille Vasquez.