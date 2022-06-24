Entertainment

Johnny Depp looks renewed and radical change of look after victory in court against Amber Heard | Instagram | Famous

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

After beating his ex-wife Amber Heard in the tribunals, Johnny Depp he reappeared in Finland sporting a new look. The actor has been seen on the public stage during a concert in Helsinki, where he stole the attention of attendees and Internet users for his renewed look.

Source link

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard accused of being unfaithful to Johnny Depp

7 mins ago

Is Shakira pregnant again? New video sparks rumors

12 mins ago

Aleida Núñez boasts more than her beauty in pink, “my heart”

17 mins ago

The Government delegate, Maria Eugènia Gay, makes an institutional visit to Viladecans

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button