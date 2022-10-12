Johnny Depp looks unrecognizable after removing beard and mustache after years

The production stars “Days of Our Lives” actor Mark Hapka as Depp and former “American Horror Story” actress Megan Davis as Heard. Melissa Marty will play Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, and Marry Carrig will play Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft.

In a statement, Adam Lewinson – chief content officer for Tubi – said: “‘Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial’ has ‘Hot Take’ in the title for a reason. Together with our partners at MarVista, this original show has been Produced to give a timely glimpse into a story that has become part of the collective memory, offering a unique look at what millions of people saw in the headlines this past summer.”

Johnny Depp successfully sued his ex-wife for defamation over an op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which he discussed his experiences as an alleged victim of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

(Getty Images)



Although he was not named in the article, Depp’s lawyers argued that it implied he was violent towards Heard, 36, during their relationship, which he has vehemently denied.

The trial concluded on June 1 and the jury found in favor of Johnny. A judge awarded him $8 million of the $50 million he was asking for in damages.

For her part, the actress won one of her lawsuits, for which she received 2 million dollars of the 100 she requested.