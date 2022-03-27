Johnny Depp loses a complaint in his legal battle against Amber Heard

A little less than a month before the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heardthe actor has received bad news, since a judge determined that the actress article is protected by the First Amendment.

In this text published in The Washington Post, Amber narrated that she suffered from domestic violence and presented herself as a victim of abuse, for which the actor sued her for defamation.

In this way, Depp’s legal team has insisted that this situation is private in nature, so Amber Heard’s article should not be protected by law. freedom of expression; however, they dismissed his arguments.

The foregoing occurred in a small hearing that took place last Thursday, March 24, in which the judge ruled against Johnny Deppafter he filed a motion stating that Amber Heard could not hide from the anti-SLAPP law.

These laws are a lawsuit that is filed to stop a person or a group of people from speaking freely about certain things, since they have damaged the reputation of someone or interfered with any right, according to Texas Law Help.

In this way, the judge determined that the article that the interpreter wrote meets all the criteria to be a topic of public interestsince the text talks about domestic violence.

In addition to this, it was also argued during the hearing that throughout the article Amber never mentions the actor’s nameso Johnny Depp lost his motion.

However, this does not mean that the trial has been lost, since it will take place next April 11; however, last Thursday’s ruling could strengthen Amber Heard’s defense.