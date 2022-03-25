Johnny Depp loses important complaint in case against Amber Heard!

Johnny Depp lost a complaint against Amber Heard that could set an important precedent for his trial

The legal conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has continued to climb and today the actor received very bad news for your case. In the United States, Depp launched a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in response to an article he published in the Washington Post where he detailed that he had suffered physical abuse.

The case is so big that even Elon Musk and James Franco have been invited to appear. however, the actor has just suffered a legal setback after a judge from Virginia ruled that he was allowed heard argue that the text was speech protected by Virginia state law.

Amber Heard sought to use the laws against what is known as “Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation’demands that are supposedly made in an effort to intimidate and censor a person not to publish or remove public speeches they have made. The actress tried to use these resources under the argument that her article addresses a serious issue of public interest: the prevention of domestic violence.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers said that the law could not be used in favor of Amber Heard since it did not it is designed to resolve private disputes. However, a judge ruled that the article never mentions Depp’s name and that the information contains ideas. relevant to the topic in question. Therefore, the judge ruled against Depp and Amber Heard will be able to claim that his column in the Washington Post it was a opinion piecewhich would give him immunity in court about the things he wrote.

As reported by The Guardian, Johnny Depp had sought to sue in the state of Virginia given that the anti-SLAPP Law is not as broad as that of California (where both actors reside) and it was allowed to be carried out in said territory because the article was published through servers located in the county of Fairfax.

Have you already lost?

This error does not mean that Amber Heard won the case, it simply means that you can use as argument the fact that it is an opinion column before a jury as part of his defense. The lawsuit filed in Virginia seeks $50 million in damage repair for the actor for receiving false accusations and making it difficult for him to obtain roles in the medium, as well as losing others.

According to Deadline, the next hearing scheduled for both actors will be on April 11, where artists such as James Franco, Ellen Barkin and the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, will virtually testify for Heard. While the actor WandaVision, Paul Bettany, will do it in favor of Depp.

In addition to the lawsuit in question, Amber Heard has also filed a complaint against Johnny Depp for defamation, given some of the comments that the actor’s lawyers have made, so it seems that the trial will get much more complicated before it ends.

