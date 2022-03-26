Johnny Depp loses important proceedings in his legal case against Amber Heard

The legendary actor has recently received very bad news regarding his legal case against his ex-wife, also an actress. Amber Heard.

today the actor Johnny Depp received very bad news for her legal case against her former partner. On United States, Depp launched a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in response to an article he published in the Washington Post where he detailed that he had suffered physical abuse, when in reality the abuse was mutual.

Amber Heard sought to use the laws against what are known as ‘Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation’, such lawsuits are made in an effort to intimidate and censor a person from publishing or removing public speeches they have made.

Johnny Depp’s lawyers said the law could not be used in Amber Heard’s favor as it is not designed to resolve private disputes or legal conflicts between couples or marriages.

However, a judge ruled that Johnny Depp’s name is never mentioned in the article and that the information contains ideas relevant to the subject in question. Therefore, the judge ruled against Depp and Amber Heard will be able to claim that her column in the Washington Post it was an opinion piece, which would be giving him an immunity status in court for the things he wrote.

This ruling does not mean that Amber Heard has won this new legal dispute, but it does mean that she can use the fact that it is an opinion column before a jury as part of her defense. The lawsuit filed in Virginia seeks $50 million in damages in favor of the actor for receiving false accusations and making it difficult for him to obtain roles in the medium, as well as losing others as a result of these defamations.

According to the prestigious media deadline, the next hearing that is scheduled for both actors will be on April 11, where some personalities such as the actor James Franco, Ellen Barkin and the CEO from TeslaElon Musk will virtually testify for Heard. While the actor Wanda Vision, Paul Bettany, will do it in favor of Depp.