Johnny Depp lost millions after being removed from ‘Pirates 6’ by Disney

Johnny Depp has played many great characters, but the most iconic is Jack Sparrow in the pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor played the role in five films and nearly returned for a sixth. However, the controversy created by the accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard led Disney to remove Johnny Depp from the role. Depp reportedly lost millions of dollars by being removed from pirates 6.

How much has Johnny Depp made from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies?

johnny depp | STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

According to Parade, Depp has earned more than $300 million for his role as Jack Sparrow in all five pirates films. The cast of these movies includes Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Geoffrey Rush, but Depp became the main reason audiences kept coming back to these movies.

Depp received 10 million dollars for the first pirates movie, Curse of the Black Pearl, and his salary kept going up from there. His base salary increased to $20 million per Dead Man’s Chestthen $50 million to at the end of the world$55 million for on strange tidesand $90 million for Dead men tell no tales. would have received less for pirates 6but it’s still a salary most people would beg for.

Johnny Depp lost millions of dollars after being eliminated from ‘Pirates 6’

In 2018, Heard published an opinion piece in The Washington Post that indirectly accused the actor of abusive behavior. The shock of this op-ed led to Depp losing several future projects and being cut from any futures. pirates Projects with Disney. Right now, Depp is in the middle of a libel lawsuit against Heard, where Depp, Heard, and other witnesses give their testimony on these allegations.

According to Entertainment Weekly, during the court case, Jack Whigham, who represents Depp at Range Media Partners and previously represented him at CAA (Creative Artists Agency), said during his testimony that Depp lost around “$22.5 million” when he was taken out of business. pirates 6. Depp shared during his testimony that he felt “betrayed” by Disney, who feels he was kicked out of the project before any evidence came out.

“Having added a lot of myself, a lot of my own rewriting, the dialogue, the scenes, the jokes, I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship and a pretty successful relationship with Disney that… I was suddenly guilty until it was proven my innocence,” Depp said.

‘Pirates’ is not the only franchise that distanced itself from Johnny Depp after the accusations of Amber Heard

After losing a libel lawsuit against The Sun that published allegations that he committed domestic violence against Heard, Depp was removed from his role as Grindelwald in the series. fantastic beasts films. The actor had played Grindelwald in the first two movies and was set to play him one more time in Dumbledore’s secrets before being dropped and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Depp’s career is not entirely over, as he is set to play French King Louis XV in an upcoming film from French director Maiwenn. If the current court case goes in his favor, then we may see Depp in more future projects. But we will have to wait and see what happens with this case.

