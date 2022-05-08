Entertainment

Johnny Depp lost millions after being removed from ‘Pirates 6’ by Disney

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Johnny Depp has played many great characters, but the most iconic is Jack Sparrow in the pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The actor played the role in five films and nearly returned for a sixth. However, the controversy created by the accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard led Disney to remove Johnny Depp from the role. Depp reportedly lost millions of dollars by being removed from pirates 6.

How much has Johnny Depp made from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies?

According to Parade, Depp has earned more than $300 million for his role as Jack Sparrow in all five pirates films. The cast of these movies includes Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Geoffrey Rush, but Depp became the main reason audiences kept coming back to these movies.

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 28 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock and the particular clause in her contracts about sex scenes

2 mins ago

Football England – Cristiano Ronaldo and United, Papa Ferguson elbows

3 mins ago

Joan Sebastian played it when she was a child; Marisol Castro confesses to having suffered sexual abuse by the singer | News from Mexico

12 mins ago

The reason Megan Fox takes her fiancé’s blood

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button