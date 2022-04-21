Johnny Depp made a revelation about Pirates of the Caribbean and confirmed if he will return to the saga

Although his career is on hiatus, Johnny Depp He is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. Throughout his career he has played a large number of characters, some of which have become iconic. One of them is Captain Jack Sparrow from the saga Pirates of the Caribbean.

There is no doubt that the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbean It is one of the most successful Disney. Inspired by the popular mouse house theme park attraction, the first installment Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl it premiered in 2004.

The film instantly became a box office success, and the Captain Jack Sparrow He became a character loved by all. This performance earned Depp an Oscar nomination. But the reality is that, while many fans have enjoyed the acclaimed film, Depp revealed that he never saw the first installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

In recent days, Depp has made headlines again for the defamation trial he is carrying out against his ex-wife. Amber Heard. During the last hours, the actor took the stand to offer his version of the facts of his relationship with Heard, as well as other aspects of his life.

“Johnny Depp just said in court that he never saw the first PIRATES movie. Remember, he was nominated for an Oscar for that movie. Just a baller move right there,” wrote Matthew Belloni, founder of Puck News on his Twitter.

Related news

It should be noted that although this information is not relevant to the development of the trial, it is still a surprising revelation. After all, the actor played the character in five feature films of the saga: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017).

Depp continues to testify in defamation trial

He also added: “They did not take my character out of the attractions.” “They did not stop selling Captain Jack Sparrow dolls. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something behind me that they could find,” Depp lashed out, in relation to being left out of the saga.

Remember that in 2020, Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the british newspaper The Sun after the news outlet published a story that featured accusations by Heard that Depp was abusive.

As a result, the interpreter was left out of the aforementioned Pirates of the Caribbeanas well as that of fantastic animalswhere he played the villain Gellert Grindewald.

What will happen to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Johnny Depp?

After Depp’s departure, Disney stated his intentions to continue developing the franchise. In 2020, a new film in the saga was announced that would be led by margot robbiewith a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Birds of prey). Since then no further progress has been reported around the franchise.

The franchise would continue with new characters

As to Johnny Depp, The actor stated during his statement in court that He has no intention of stepping back into the shoes of Jack Sparrow. As he testified, his attorney consulted him: “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, would nothing on earth make you go back and work with Disney on a ‘ Pirates of the Caribbean’? Right?” the lawyer asked. To which Depp replied: “That’s true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

It’s clear that Depp’s days as Captain Jack are history, but it remains to be seen. what will happen to his career. At the moment we have to wait for the development of the trial. If it turns out favourable, the actor could have a chance in the future. But if he loses it, he can hardly return to acting, making it almost certain that no major movie studio wants to take him.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!