Johnny Depp makes a donation to the companies that Amber Heard promised to give 7 million

After his victory in the trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heardthe actor Johnny Depp He has moved away from scandals and has dedicated himself to his music. Now, it was learned that the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” made a significant donation to different charities to which the actress promised to give money and she never did.

In 2016, after her divorce with Johnny Depp, the actress promised to donate 7 million dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), where one of the beneficiaries is the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. During the trial, it came to light that Heard did not hand over the money.

However, it has been the same Depp who took care of this payment. The interpreter of Jack Sparrow has donated around 800 thousand dollars to hospitals in the United States, among which is the children’s hospital in Los Angeles. Although it is much less than 7 million, it seems that this action has gone down very well with the general public who now only have praise for the actor.

According to the international media, Johnny Depp has donated money that was obtained thanks to his collection of NFTs. In this way, he once again demonstrated that in addition to being a great actor, he is a caring person and that he has no qualms about helping those most in need.

Disney has decided to re-project the image of Jack Sparrow in the Disneyland theme parks. In addition, you can hear his voice over the PA system. The famous phrases of the pirate have been shared again and the fans are very excited.

