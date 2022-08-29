Johnny Depp Makes A Sassy Dig At Ex Amber Heard During Surprise MTV VMA Appearance

ads

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, his first major public appearance since his much-publicized libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old made a very brief appearance dressed as the Moon Person, the VMA’s coveted award trophy, as he floated high above the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with only his face visible.

While Johnny wasn’t actually in the space suit, he lent his voice to the ceremony and seemed to make a subtle reference to his recent court battle.

“I just want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need,” she said before cheekily adding, “And you know what? I needed the job. «

Johnny also shared the clip on his Instagram along with the caption, “Guess who? #VMA”, and his loyal fans went wild for his ‘big comeback’.

“Is incredible! Good to see you, Johnny,” one replied. A second said, “Honestly, I’m a little excited. This is beautiful. You are going to receive so much LOVE!”

A third added, “The BEST of the BEST,” and a fourth wrote, “Everything JD does is legendary. King JD is back.”

Johnny’s face appeared on the helmet of a Lunar Person.

Johnny’s appearance comes after he won all three libel claims in his $50 million lawsuit against Amber, which stemmed from a 2018 op-ed he wrote for The Washington Post in which he said he was a “figure depiction of domestic abuse”.

While the article didn’t identify Johnny by name, his lawyers said it “incalculably” damaged his career and cost him acting roles. He then countersued him for $100 million.

The jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying the Aquaman star acted with “actual malice” with her claims. The jury also awarded Amber $2 million after discovering that Johnny had defamed her through her attorney.

