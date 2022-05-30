Johnny Depp makes a surprise appearance at Jeff Beck’s concert and seizes the guitar

What did the lawyers say during the last day of arguments? 1:05

(CNN) — Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard for defamation may be nearing its end, but at least this weekend the actor remained in the spotlight.

Depp played guitar with his old friend Jeff Beck during a concert at Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, England.

“Well… what a surprise we had last night when Johnny Depp joined @jeffbeckmusic on stage,” read a tweet from the venue, which included a video of the two friends playing together. “We wish @jeffbeckmusic good luck on the rest of his amazing tour and send a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!”

Music has not been something distant in Depp’s life. Along with artists Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, he formed the group Hollywood Vampires in 2012.

The jury in the defamation trial against Heard began deliberating on Friday.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Although Depp was not named in the article, he claims it affected her reputation and caused her to lose her job.

Heard filed a counterclaim for $100 million.