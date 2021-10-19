Johnny Depp makes children happy with his sublime voice: a teacher for everyone

The charming American star has once again managed to hit the mark. Very good, he also turns into an educator for children.

Johnny Depp is a famous American actor of great prominence in the Hollywood world. In fact, during his career he has also received several important awards.

Moreover, there are also many applications from theAcademy for his brilliant interpretations. In addition to being a very fascinating man, therefore, he even has a great chameleon ability that allows him, from time to time, to fill roles of different nature.

However, after some experience in a music band, Depp he also began taking acting lessons at the Loft Studio in Los Angeles. Never a better choice, given the enormous success in numerous cinematic films.

Prolific artist, we have seen him several times on the big screen, and, for this very reason, we limit ourselves to mentioning only a few titles. For example, let’s remember The Chocolate Factory, Pirates of the Caribbean: the curse of the first moon, Happy birthday Mr. Grape, Edward scissor hands.

These days, the American star attended the renowned Rome Film Festival. As reported, however, it seems that the famous actor made the journalists and reporters who had come to interview him wait quite a long time.

The cause of this excessive delay was probably the siege of the admirers outside the hotel where Depp had stayed.

The new project of the American actor

However, once that Jhonny he arrived, he was able to make up for the unexpected and proved to be very helpful and cordial.

Speaking instead of the reason for his intervention, Depp, for the occasion, he presented the web series called Puffins for which this time he worked as a voice actor.

In particular, in this spin-off of the children’s animated film Arctic – A Glacial Adventure, the actor lends his voice to the protagonist.

It is, to be precise, the story of some cute little birds who, thanks to their adventures, become bearers of moralizing messages.

Specific attention is therefore paid to gender equality, atself acceptance, and nevertheless to the environmental protection from pollution.

Depp was once again an excellent artist, managing with his voice to characterize the character of the series with an innovative language, invented ad hoc, perhaps a mix of sounds, being inspired by historical silent films, by Buster Keaton to Charlie Chaplin.