Johnny Depp makes long-awaited return to social media with heartfelt message of gratitude

As the SAG-AFTRA strike inches toward a fruitful end, many celebrities have once again taken to social media to celebrate and promote their work, and Johnny Depp has joined them.

The 60-year-old actor and filmmaker shared his first post in several months on his Instagram since July 20, promoting his upcoming film project.

He is currently directing the biographical drama ModiProduced by his company IN.2 Film, based on the life of renowned Italian artist and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

Johnny Depp explains the reason behind deeply personal self-portraiture

Johnny shared a picture of himself from the sets of the project, wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, hat and sunglasses and caught the attention of the crowd.

He indicated that the production of the film has been completed and shared a message of gratitude, writing: ‘to my dear’Modi‘Film family, Koszonom (translated as “Thank you” in Hungarian) for all your extraordinary efforts without which this film would not have been made. Please accept my eternal praise, admiration, respect and love, JD. “X.”

Fans congratulated the actor on his new achievement and Naomi Campbell left some heart emojis in the comments section. One of her followers commented: “I’m so proud of you for stepping back into the director role – can’t wait to see your take on this,” and another commented: “You’re so amazing.”

The film also stars Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio in the lead role and has a supporting cast that includes Antonia Desplat, Bruno Gauri, Luisa Ranieri, Stephen Graham, Ryan McParland, Benjamin Laverne, Sally Phillips and Al Pacino.

This is Johnny’s second directorial effort after 1997 The braveAnd this is the second project he is associated with (following). jean dubarry from earlier this year) since returning to the spotlight following last year’s highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, Amber has been quietly settling in Spain with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, and in a recent interview with People, a friend and former colleague shed light on her new living situation.

Connor Ellyn, who directs Amber in the upcoming film in firetold the outlet that she has “moved on” from the stressful legal battle and added: “She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness that way.”

He said they kept in touch frequently and while she was doing well: “I think people deal with trauma for a long time.”

“After going through something like that on a global epic scale – you never put it in a suitcase, put it in the attic and never look at it again.”

The actor has quietly returned to the limelight since his trial in 2022

Connor drew parallels between Amber’s real life and her character in the endE, a historical drama in which she plays a psychiatrist who travels to a remote Colombian village to study and care for a local boy, whom the townspeople consider “captured” and herself reacts. Receive.

The filmmaker said his character is “a fearless truth-teller who comes to this remote valley and preaches certain beliefs and is not believed.

Meanwhile, Amber has lived a life away from the limelight in Spain

“In real life, Amber is a fearless truth-teller who stands by her convictions, no matter how terrible trouble comes.”

