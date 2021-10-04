News

Johnny Depp, man breaks into his property / Takes a shower, has a drink and …

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The villa of Johnny Depp was visited by a man who sneaked in to take a shower in the actor’s bathroom and make himself a drink. This is what he reports TMZ according to which the presence of the man in the garden of the villa of the Hollywood star was noticed by a neighbor of Depp. Security would then call the police. Arrived on the spot, the agents found the man in one of the bathrooms of the villa, intent on taking a shower. Faced with an invitation from the police to leave the bathroom, the man refused, forcing the officers to break down the door. Furthermore, it seems that before indulging in a regenerating shower, the man allowed himself a drink prepared with the alcoholic reserve of the actor who has not yet commented on the story. The intruder whose identity was not disclosed was then arrested.

Brian May, guitarist Queen / The legend of rock reveals the band’s unedited backstory

JOHNNY DEPP, LAST JANUARY ANOTHER INTRUSION

It is not the first time that someone enters the villa of Johnny Depp. It had already happened last January when a woman broke into the Hollywood star’s property. As reported by the TMZ website, at the time, a homeless woman, who fled before the arrival of the police on the spot, had broken into the actor’s property. A couple of months after that raid, the actor’s villa was again targeted by a man. Either way, Depp was not at home and, for the time being, has not yet commented on the new intrusion into his home. For the actor who has returned to the center of gossip for the affair with Amber Heard, it is a very special period.

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO:
Fedez, Rai withdraws the complaint and he returns / Tapiro to Franco Di Mare “Fazio asked me …” Silvia Nono, mother of Pietro Moretti / Nanni Moretti’s ex: love, divorce and then ..

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.1K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
983
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
898
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
831
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
790
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
768
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
767
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
757
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
749
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
745
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top