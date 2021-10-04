Johnny Depp, man breaks into his property / Takes a shower, has a drink and …

The villa of Johnny Depp was visited by a man who sneaked in to take a shower in the actor’s bathroom and make himself a drink. This is what he reports TMZ according to which the presence of the man in the garden of the villa of the Hollywood star was noticed by a neighbor of Depp. Security would then call the police. Arrived on the spot, the agents found the man in one of the bathrooms of the villa, intent on taking a shower. Faced with an invitation from the police to leave the bathroom, the man refused, forcing the officers to break down the door. Furthermore, it seems that before indulging in a regenerating shower, the man allowed himself a drink prepared with the alcoholic reserve of the actor who has not yet commented on the story. The intruder whose identity was not disclosed was then arrested.

JOHNNY DEPP, LAST JANUARY ANOTHER INTRUSION

It is not the first time that someone enters the villa of Johnny Depp. It had already happened last January when a woman broke into the Hollywood star’s property. As reported by the TMZ website, at the time, a homeless woman, who fled before the arrival of the police on the spot, had broken into the actor’s property. A couple of months after that raid, the actor’s villa was again targeted by a man. Either way, Depp was not at home and, for the time being, has not yet commented on the new intrusion into his home. For the actor who has returned to the center of gossip for the affair with Amber Heard, it is a very special period.

