Johnny Depp meets with legal team ahead of televised court battle with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is busy preparing for his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard, which is coming to the small screen near you soon.

A judge ruled that “a pool camera” will be allowed in the courtroom so proceedings can be partially broadcast as the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor launches a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in the that she described being a victim of domestic abuse.

The 58-year-old actor was photographed Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles meeting in a parking lot with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire Kathleen Zellner, who has worked to overturn wrongful convictions over the years. of his career. .

Depp met with his attorney to discuss his case. Flash / BACKGROUND

While Heard never mentioned Depp’s name in the 2019 Washington Post op-ed in question, he insists the article was about him because Heard has previously alleged that he suffered two black eyes, a broken nose, and a broken lip on his hands. during a 2015 attack. In Los Angeles.

Depp’s legal team is ardent in defending the actor against allegations of abuse. Flash / BACKGROUND

Attorney Chew, however, claims that when Los Angeles police responded to the alleged beating, “they found no injuries to Ms. Heard and no disruption to the penthouses.

Depp was wearing a brown suit when he met with a lawyer to discuss his lawsuit. Flash / BACKGROUND

“Millisecond. Heard and his friends fabricated photos that he used to obtain an ex parte TRO. [temporary restraining order] and a $7 million divorce settlement that Ms. Heard falsely testified in London that she turned over to the ACLU and, more scandalously, to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles; sick kids with cancer,” Chew alleged in introducing him.

In November, a court ruled that the actor could have access to his ex’s cell phone in an effort to prove that she doctored photos of fake injuries he allegedly gave her.

Depp denies abusing his ex-wife, despite allegations she made against him in 2015. UK Press via Getty Images

Depp’s upcoming court battle follows his loss in a London libel suit against a newspaper columnist who labeled him a “wife beater.” In March, Depp was denied permission to appeal the ruling.

