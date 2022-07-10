Johnny Depp mocks Amber Heard on album he recorded with Jeff Beck

YIt is not necessary to keep silent: the actor Johnny Depp took advantage of the collaboration he did on the most recent album by guitarist JeffBeck, former guitarist of yardbirdsto narrate in an ironic way how he won his mediatic trial for defamation against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to the British newspaper sundaytimes, Depp recorded the phrase: “I think you said enough for one bloody night,” during their collaboration on Beck’s material that opens next Friday.

Johnny Depp wrote two songs on the album, entitled “18”, De Beck and the melodies seem to speak of how he felt during the grueling legal process that lasted several weeks in which the former couple exposed their destructive relationship to the world, which ended with a lawsuit from Depp to Heard that was upheld. in your favor by the judge.

“You’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog”says Depp in the piece called “Sad Motherf-in’ Parade”revealed the Sunday Times. In another line of the song he adds: “If I had a penny, it wouldn’t come to you.”

All these phrases seem to allude to Heard, who decided to counter-sue Depp for 100 million dollars and ended up losing the trial. Depp was victorious in the trial against Heard, whom he sued for libel after she wrote an article for the Washington Post in 2018 alleging abuse from an unidentified partner.

After a nationally televised trial, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, even though Virginia caps punitive damages at $350,000. Heard received 2 million in her countersuit against her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp’s collaboration with Jeff Beck

Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on different dates of his tour of United Kingdom in the month of June, during the rest days of the trial against Heard. The album owes its name to the age that the couple say they feel every time they play music.

After the two Depp songs, the remaining tracks on the album are covers of pieces such as: “Caroline, no” of brian wilson of the beach boysY “Venus and Furs” of Lou Reed of Velvet Underground.

In addition to his prolific acting career, Depp has a long history in music. He recently announced that he will be going on tour next summer with his band: “Hollywood Vampires”integrated to Johnny DeppJoe PerryAlice Cooper Y Tommy Henriksen.