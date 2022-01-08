Johnny Depp: movies, life from the 90s to today

Johnny Depp is one of the most well-known faces of all cinema from the beginning of the ’00s to today. Indeed, if the magical ’80s saw him make his debut on the big screen, the’ 90s consolidated him, while the ’00s made him a cult personality. Considered one of the most prolific actors of his generation, he has come under the spotlight several times for this year the release of the docu-series dedicated to the story of the divorce between him and the actress Amber Heard. He has lent his face to countless cult, and we can safely say that he is one of the actors who best represents the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. In 2010, according to Forbes, he was the highest paid actor in the world alongside Sandra Bullock. Recently, it has passed in our part .

From Pirates of the Caribbean to Blow, his very charismatic personality has allowed him to interpret the most disparate roles, with that unmistakable (and irresistible) grin that allows him to give a new meaning even to a single shot. Let’s try to retrace the career of this fantastic performer.

Johnny Depp: a debut as a musician

Johnny Deep was born in Owensboro, Kentucky In the 1963. The youngest of four children, the Depps lived in 20 different cities in his childhood, until he settled in Florida in 1970. Father John Christopher More Depp Senior is a municipal engineer and mother Betty Sue Palmer works as a waitress. Johnny Depp’s family has mixed origins: they are of French, German, and also Cherokee, a Native American people. Johnny Depp, in fact, has a tattoo on the right bicep of the head of an Indian chief to emphasize his belonging to this people.

He made his show business debut as a musician, founding the band The Kid, performing in numerous nightclubs in Florida. At that time the hippy spirit and heritage of the American beat generation are very present in him: he lives in a ’67 Impala with his friend Sal Janco. Thanks to the band The Kid manages to get a certain notoriety, coming to open the concerts of bands like i Talking Heads, B52s And Iggy Pop.

The first part of Johnny Depp

In 1983, driven by the desire to break through with his band, he goes to Los Angeles looking for a record deal, which however they can’t get as easily as they had hoped. Driven by the need to earn a living, Depp starts doing a variety of jobs. He is only 20 when he meets his first wife Lori, a makeup artist in Los Angeles.

Although the marriage did not last long, thanks to her he became acquainted with Nicolas Cage, who glimpses something in him and strongly advises him to attempt an acting career, and pushes him to apply for an audition for a horror film. Depp learns the part overnight, shows up the next morning at the audition, and gets the part. That horror movie is Nightmare – From the depths of the night, and so his first part ends directly in a cult of the 80s.

Archive PhotosGetty Images

The beginning of Johnny Depp’s career

What at first seemed like a job to attempt a career as a musician becomes something more and more important for Depp: he goes to drama school and plays some television role for the series. The turning point comes when Oliver Stone he chooses him for the film Platoon in 1986, winner of four Academy Awards.

Despite this success, Depp continues to be offered films for the small screen, as well as The four of the police school. He receives tons of letters every day from fans who are in love with this handsome and charismatic boy they see on television, but his role as a “handsome boy from the small screen” is close to him.

Unlike other actors of his generation, he does not choose commercial films in which to act but grotesque films like Cry Baby, and that’s how it ends up in the hands of what will become his great friend Tim Burton. For him he plays the part that led him to international success: Edward Scissorhands, a postmodern tale of a Pinocchio in a dark key.

The best interpretations of Johnny Depp

From Edward Scissorhands onwards, Johnny Depp has become an icon for both millennials than for the Generation Z. We all remember him, in fact, in the role of the great Captain Jack Sparrow, in Pirates of the Caribbean. Or in the cursed and charming drug trafficker in Blow, next to Penélope Cruz. Or in more bizarre roles, like when he gave his best as Willy Wonka in the remake of The Chocolate Factory. Or in the world of organized crime together with Al Pacino in Donnie Brasco. In short, a face suitable for many different cinematic worlds, which with his interpretations he has animated in history that have made more than a generation dream.

Jason KempinGetty Images

Johnny Depp: love affairs up to Amber Heard

Our Johnny, you know, has always been a boy (and also as an adult apparently it can’t stay long calm ) a bit turbulent and haunted. He stated several times that he had used drugs, especially cocaine, when in the 90s he was the owner of the restaurant The Viper Room at Sunset Boulevard. The quarrel with the then legendary girlfriend is very famous Kate Moss which cost him his arrest. In 1999 he was arrested for the second time after fighting with paparazzi.

Sherilyn Fynn, Julette Lewis, Jennifer Gray, Vanessa Paradis, are just some of the women he has had relationships with. But the best known and most controversial, as we all know by now, is the one with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In fact, starting from 2017, they began to tarnish each other accusing each other of violence and harassment. We’ve told the story very well here on Cosmo, if you like do a refresher of a story so absurd that it will become a separate docu-series.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io