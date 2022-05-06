Johnny Depp movies you can watch on Netflix and other streaming services | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Johnny Depp seeks to resume his career in Hollywood, but while we wait for the latest from the American actor, on the Netflix service there are several films where he appears and in several he completely transforms into his characters. We tell you about some that you can see on the streaming platform.
Based on true events, George Jung (Johnny Depp) is a regular man who gets rich dealing drugs and goes on to become an associate of Pablo Escobar in the 70s and 80s.
The cast of the 2001 film is completed by Jordi Mollá, Ethan Suplee, Rachel Griffiths, Penélope Cruz, Cliff Curtis, Franka Potente, Paul Reubens, Ray Liotta and Miguel Sandoval.
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
In this tape Depp plays the eccentric Willy Wonka, the candy inventor who has a factory, which shows five lucky children for the first time who find a golden ticket in their chocolate bars; however, not everything is laughter and fun, because the secrets of how sweets are made teach each one a life lesson.
It is directed by Tim Burton with a cast consisting of Philip Wiegratz, Jordan Fry, Julia Winter, AnnaSophia Robb, Christopher Lee, Deep Roy, James Fox, Noah Taylor, David Kelly, Missi Pyle, Adam Godley, Freddie Highmore, and Helena Bonham Carter.
During the time of the Great Depression, FBI agent Melvin Purvis is on the hunt for the most wanted bank robber, John Dillinger (Depp). While Billie Frechette (Billie Frechette) is the only one who has been able to catch the heart of this criminal.
Directed by Michael Mann, Stephen Dorff, Christian Bale, Giovanni Ribisi, Lili Taylor, Leelee Sobieski, Stephen Graham, Channing Tatum, John Ortiz, Billy Crudup, Jason Clarke, Rory Cochrane, David Wenham and Stephen Lang star in the film.
In another collaboration between Depp and Tim Burton, in this film set in the 18th century, the actor plays Barnabas Collins, who falls in love with Angelique Bouchard, but is cursed and becomes a vampire. Thus, he will be locked up for 200 years until he meets his current family.
This 2012 film stars Eva Green, Chloë Grace Moretz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Lee, Helena Bonham Carter, Ray Shirley, Gulliver McGrath, Bella Heathcote, Jonny Lee Miller and Jackie Earle Haley.
In this 2010 film directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, the character of Frank (Johnny Depp) travels to Italy to forget about the pain of a love breakup, but in Europe he meets Elise (Angelina Jolie), a dangerous woman who She is an Interpol agent.
With Angelina Jolie, Paul Bettany, Giovanni Guidelli, Daniele Pecci, Alessio Boni, Christian De Sica, Steven Berkoff, Timothy Dalton and Rufus Sewell, the film is directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.
This book-based thriller directed by David Koepp tells the story of a writer who takes refuge in a cabin in the woods to escape the pressure of his divorce, but is confronted and accused by an aspiring novelist. of plagiarism.
The cast of this 2004 film includes Maria Bello, Charles S. Dutton, John Turturro, Len Cariou, Matt Holland, John Dunn-Hill, Joan Heney, Vlasta Vrana, and Timothy Hutton.