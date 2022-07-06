When everything seemed to end between Johnny Depp and Amber Hearda new sentence was known for the actor.

After emerging victorious from the legal battle he was fighting against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation now Johnny Depp you must make another payment.

The American actor has dedicated himself to rebuilding his career after finishing this episode of his life.

He was seen in England taking up one of his great passions, music. He also announced a tour with the band Hollywood Vampires.

But when everything seemed to be over, a new news came for Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp must pay for the evidence presented against Amber Heard

Now The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has issued a new sentence for actor Johnny Depp.

This is a payment that the American must make to these lawyers as fees for collecting the evidence for their trial.

Law professionals ask that Johnny Depp pay 38 thousand dollars for the work done but the actor’s lawyers emphasize that they were always ready for his requests.

It should be noted that the lawyers They knew that getting all the evidence would take time and effort, but they accepted it.

Initially Stephanie Teplin, a spokeswoman for the ACLU, assured they were asking for $86,000 for management fees.

The portal Newsweek announced that Jessica Meyers, who is one of the personal lawyers Deppsaid the actor “He will fight to overturn this sentence, since they see the compensatory amount as something exorbitant and unreasonable.”

For now Johnny Depp He has not spoken in any statement or through his social networks. He continues trying to recover his career since with the trial he lost millionaire contracts.

