Johnny Depp: «My biggest success? Children”

An unusual project for the actor. “It was something different from the usual”, Depp tells in his press conference with his big voice and an almost unrecognizable phlegm, “I tried to study and fully understand what they were the sounds that younger children react to. It is to them in fact that the Puffins (on Amazon Prime Video) they appeal.

When I accepted the part of Jack Sparrow (one of his most beloved characters) I enjoyed entering the enemy camp “, he says,” I was interested in expanding the very limits of the character and it was a strong enough choice not to change certain characteristics. It was risky. If you have a 5, 35 or 95 year old viewer sitting on the couch who keeps watching Bugs Bunny and Willy the Coyote you accept certain rules: for example, that Coyote grows a bump if a stone falls on his head. is the cartoon rule. The same had to happen for Jack too: I had to understand what entertained children“. And so it was for Puffins.

Johnny Depp in Rome (Photo Alex Mezzenga)

Alex Mezzenga

Regarding his career, Johnny has the precise ideas. “I keep doing what I like, I’m happy to be out of the joke-spitting mechanism and churning out discounted products based on the same formulas (Hollywood ed),” says Depp bluntly. “The formulas have nothing of interest. Instead I like more particular films that come from something simple, not from who knows which director, perhaps even from the idea of ​​a fifteen-year-old who, however, has something to say. Hollywood is just a place to go on vacation, there is a lack of knowledge“.

And in any case of his entire career studded with successes Johnny Depp recognizes one and only great success: “My children”.

