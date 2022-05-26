Johnny Depp never pushed me

This Wednesday, the supermodel Kate Moss, who had a relationship with Johnny Depp in the 1990s, testified in favor of the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean in the defamation trial between him and Amber Heard.

Moss, 48, testified virtually for less than three minutes. In his statement, he said that she had a relationship with Depp between 1994 and 1998, and denied a rumor that Heard had mentioned in court.

The actor’s legal team called Moss as a rebuttal witness in response to testimony from Heard, who said on the stand May 17 that she thought about a rumor that Depp had pushed the supermodel when she and her sister Whitney Heard Henriquez had an altercation with him near some stairs.

Therefore, Kate Moss testified this Wednesday under oath that the rumor was not true. She clarified that at that time she traveled to Jamaica with Depp, her partner at the time, and there was a storm, so she fell down some stairs and injured her back.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny got out before me. There was a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back,” Moss said. “I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running to help me, took me to my room and got me medical attention,” he explained.

The actor’s attorney asked Moss if Depp had ever pushed her down stairs during the course of their relationship, to which she replied, “No. She never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down the stairs.”

The supermodel was not questioned by Amber Heard’s lawyers.

Moss and Depp dated for three years. The actor met her at a trendy Manhattan bistro in 1994 and they struck up a relationship that was not without its ups and downs. The couple was seen on more than one occasion yelling at each other in public. Their turbulent romance, in which drugs and certain self-destructive habits were not lacking, ended in 1997.

When they separated, Moss spent time in a rehabilitation center. Long after her, she assured that the actor took great care of her when they were together and said that, among other things, he taught her to deal with fame. “There is no one who could really take care of me and Johnny did. And that’s what I missed afterwards. I really lost someone I could trust. And that meant years and years of crying for me », she acknowledged in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2012.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she published an op-ed in the newspaper. Washington Post in 2018 in which he described himself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actress countersued Depp alleging that the statements of the actor’s lawyer in which he described his accusations of abuse as “hoax” defame her and cost her work.

The trial, which takes place in Virginia, has been underway since April and the final arguments in the case are expected to be presented this Friday.

