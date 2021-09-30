Johnny Depp, new fight with the ex Amber Heard for the trial

The clash between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard after the long legal battle that saw the ex spouses clash with no holds barred. This time the first move was made by the Hollywood star who, through his lawyers, decided to take back the defamation lawsuit filed (and lost) against the Sun.

According to the documents filed by the actor, Amber Heard would have influenced the outcome of the trial with some statements. In fact, the actress had publicly declared that she would have donated the money obtained from the divorce with Depp. To date, however, it seems that i seven million received by the diva as compensation would not have reached any charity.

The lawyers therefore would have asked to appeal against the sentence, labeling Amber’s words as a “calculated and manipulative lie” to influence the trial. The actress had in fact been called on the stand to tell the years of her marriage to Depp, defined by Sun “Beater of wives”. Words that had outraged Johnny enough to push him to drag the tabloid to court on charges of defamation. According to the actor’s lawyers, the magazine “would have had no defense without Ms. Heard. There were many other witnesses, but she was the center of attention ”.

Sherbone, Depp’s lawyer, harshly commented on the decision taken by the judge during the trial, making it clear that the star did not no intention of stopping. “Niccol concluded that the appellant was guilty of serious physical assaults – he explained – without taking into account or even acknowledging that Mrs. Heard had provided false evidence, without comparing her version with the documents and evidence of other witnesses.” Of the same idea the lawyer Caldecott who added: “For us it is a potentially subliminal message:” I want you to pay, but I don’t want to keep a cent of your money because of the way I was treated “.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were linked from 2012 to 2016. A love born on the set of The Rum Diary and crowned by the wedding in 2015. Then divorce, arrived after alone 15 months of marriage, and the accusations of physical violence by the actress with the start of a legal battle that, apparently, has not yet ended.