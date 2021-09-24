Johnny Depp: “Nobody is safe, things are out of control.” The thrust against cancel culture in cinema

“Nobody is safe”. It is categorical Johnny Depp in taking sides against the “Cancel culture” that for some years the world of cinema but not only has been putting in place towards an actor rather than scenes or entire films of the past in the name of “politically correct”. The occasion to talk about it was the press conference of San Sebastian Festival, in Spain, where the star of The Pirates of the Caribbean was awarded with the Donostia Award, a recognition that was given to him not without controversy because the American actor was the protagonist of a controversial domestic marital violence trial that caused him brought to court against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said he felt “super honored” to receive “such an illustrious award” but took the opportunity to vent against the removal system in place against him.

“The various movements that were born, with the best of intentions, I’m sure, now, however, I am out of control. I can assure you that nobody is safe“Said Johnny Depp. “One sentence is enough and there is no more space (to work, ed), every opportunity vanishes. AND happened to a lot of people, not just me. At some point one begins to think that the fault is his, that it is normal. But it is not “, continued the icon of cinema, concluding that movements such as #Metoo, born in 2017 with the aim of denouncing the sexual harassment and aggression suffered by women by powerful men, are exaggerating in their battles.