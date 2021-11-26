Johnny Depp Opens UK Production Company | Cinema

Guest of the San Sebastian Film Festival to receive the prestigious Donostia award,announced that it has created a new European production company based in the United Kingdom, the

IN.2 is described as a new “UK-based production house interested in drawing inspiration from original scripts, literary and theatrical works to create film, television and theater productions that focus on European sensibility coupled with American accessibility“.

The IN.2 will in fact be “sister”By the Los Angeles-based American production house of Depp, la Infinitum Nihil. After working on Crock of Gold (directed by Julien Temple) ea The Minamata case (directed by Andrew Levitas), the producers Stephen Deuters And Stephen Malit they will lead the new company with Depp.

The first fruit of IN.2’s efforts is an agreement with A Contracorriente Films by Adolfo Blanco. The contract provides for the development of films and television series that will go into production between 2022 and 2023.

Depp’s comment:

From student to teacher, from aspiring artists to already known, up to the most famous masters of all forms of communication, IN.2 will build a space where artists can be artists and feel free to create those unexpected moments, those happy ones. accidents that lead to great art, giving them a way to give life to their vision.

