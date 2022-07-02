Johnny Depp Ordered ACLU to Pay for Testing Amber Heard: Judge

A month after winning the libel case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp now has to pay the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) $38,000 in attorneys’ fees to comply with a subpoena for evidence that was used in the case. trial, a judge ruled.

During the trial, the ACLU demanded $86,000 from Depp in reimbursement for production expenses, arguing that the reimbursement was for “substantial expense spent responding to onerous subpoenas filed by Mr. Depp for an underlying action in which neither the ACLU nor any of its employees are parties,” according to Law & Crime.

ACLU attorney Stephanie Teplin said the $86,000 was reasonable, as Depp reportedly requested thousands of documents over a six-year period as evidence to use in the libel trial. Depp’s lawyers filed a motion in early June, refusing to pay the $86,000.

On Friday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that the ACLU would receive $38,000 from Depp, less than half of what was requested.

Depp’s attorney, Jessica Meyers of Brown Rudnick, stated that the ACLU’s original request was “extortionate and unreasonable.”

When contacted by news week an ACLU spokesperson wrote: “We are pleased that the Court has recognized that the ACLU complied with Mr. Depp’s requests and did so at great cost.”

“They [ACLU] were responsible for writing and publishing the op-ed that the Virginia jury just found defamatory of Mr. Depp,” Meyers said, according to Law & Crime.

A jury ruled largely in favor of Depp on June 2, finding that Heard defamed the pirates of the Caribbean actor in the 2018 op-ed he wrote with washington Post, in which the headline read: “Spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

During the six-week trial, it was discovered that the ACLU had helped Heard write and place the op-ed with washington postand the organization was using Heard as “Ambassador for women’s rights, with a focus on gender-based violence.”

After she and Depp divorced in 2016, Heard publicly claimed that she was donating her $7 million divorce settlement to charity; $3.5 million would go to both the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. During Heard’s cross-examination at trial, it became clear that she had not yet donated all that she had promised, but the ACLU stated that she still supported Heard despite not receiving the full $3.5 million.

While Depp now has to pay $38,000 to the ACLU, Heard must pay Depp $8.35 million in damages, which Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, has publicly stated the actress is unable to pay. Heard has stated that she plans to appeal.