Johnny Depp: Paul Bettany comments on his text messages on Amber Heard: “It was unpleasant”

SMS that Johnny Depp he traded in 2013 with Paul Bettany in relation to Amber Heard they went public and were commented by the protagonist of The Da Vinci Code.

Paul Bettany finally commented on the text messages he exchanged with Johnny Depp regarding Amber Heard in 2013 that became public following the lawsuit that the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean filed against The Sun. During an interview with The Independent, the famous interpreter of The Da Vinci Code has had his say on the matter. Paul Bettany said: “I think it’s a really complex subject to deal with. I think I can only add fuel to the fire.”.

Despite the intervention of his manager to avoid the topic and continue with other questions, however, Paul Bettany continued: “It was a really weird time. The weird thing is that suddenly one of the most gory newspapers in London and its lawyers are spilling over your text messages for the last 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers who rummaging through your every email and text message for the past 10 years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling. “.

Paul Bettany and Johnny Depp are close friends in real life and, in 2013, they exchanged a series of text messages made public following the trial of the second against The Sun. Depp wrote to Bettany: “Let’s burn Amber!”. And the actor replied: “After thinking about it, I don’t think we should burn Amber – she’s delightful and pleasing to the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. Of course we might try drowning her. What do you say?”.

Johnny’s response was: “Let’s drown her before we burn her !!! Then I’ll fuck her burned corpse to make sure she’s dead”. Recently, Johnny Depp called in James Franco over his alleged relationship with Amber Heard.