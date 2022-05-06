Johnny Depp performs at Paul McCartney’s last concert

Last Monday, May 2, the ex-Beatle was giving a concert in Seattle, Washington, when an unexpected guest caught the public’s attention. He was neither more nor less than Johnny Depp, who, although not in person, did virtually accompany the legendary Paul McCartney during one of the event’s musical numbers. Nothing unusual under any other circumstances. But considering the controversy that has swirled around the actor for several years now, it really stands out when an artist like McCartney chooses not to censor him.

To begin with, let us remember that years ago Johnny Depp and Paul McCartney collaborated for the music video for the song “My Valentine”, composed by the British and included in the album Kisses on the Bottom from 2012. This video is made up of a series of black and white shots of Depp and Natalie Portman, who recite the verses of the ballad in sign language. The actor of Scissorhands He also plays the guitar in the final stretch of the audiovisual.

These are images that, for the most part, appeared at McCartney’s recent concert, based at the Climate Pledge Arena sports venue in Seattle. On the gigantic screens positioned at the back of the stage, they were projected —in parallel and without cuts— the medium shots of Portman and Depp coming from the music video. At the same time, the musician sang and interpreted “My Valentine” on piano.

Seconds before, Paul McCartney only spoke into the microphone to remember that the song was written for his wife Nancy. There was no separate mention of Johnny Depp or the legal battle he is currently facing against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, many have understood the live projection of that video clip as a show of support for the 50-year-old actor.

The activist Jill Vedder, wife of the singer of pearl jameven shared on Instagram a video that captures that moment of the concert, with the following comment: “It could be controversial to post this video with JD [Pero] I don’t mind. I know him only for being a gentleman. And while I support women and the MeToo movement, I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of innocent and good men.”

Some time ago, cinema also united Johnny Depp and Paul McCartney, when the latter had a cameo in the film Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge 2017. The former member of The Beatles played the paternal uncle of Jack Sparrow, who is of course one of Depp’s most beloved characters.

“I’ve known Johnny for a while,” McCartney said in a behind-the-scenes look at the tape (via MovieWeb). «I always admired him as Jack Sparrow. He said, ‘I’d love for you to be at the next [película de Piratas del Caribe]’. I said, ‘What, me, a pirate?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you could do it and have a lot of fun. So he signed me up and it was great.”

For now, the future of Pirates of the Caribbean is still in limbo, especially since Depp doesn’t seem to have any chance of rejoining the cast. During the defamation trial against Amber Heard – who previously accused the actor of verbally and physically abusing her – the interpreter of Jack Sparrow even regretted not having had the opportunity to properly say goodbye to her character. Come in here to read the full note.