Johnny Depp, Pierfrancesco Favino, Josh O’Connor and Eva Husson on the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest – Photo 1 of 11

For the second consecutive year, Lexus it will be the official car of the show and with a range of 38 Lexus Electrified cars with low environmental impact, it will have the honor of bringing actors, directors and well-known faces of the show protagonists of the Film Festival to the red carpet.

During the course of yesterday evening they arrived on the Red Carpet of the Festival Johnny Depp, on the occasion of the presentation of the film “Alice in the City Masterclass“, Josh O’Connor And Eva Husson, on the occasion of the presentation of the film “Mothering Sunday“, And Pierfrancesco Favino, on the occasion of the presentation of the film “Promises“.

Lexus’ presence is not limited only to the red carpet but reaches the big screen, with participation in the production of the preview documentary “Luigi Proietti known as Gigi”, By Edoardo Leo, produced by Fulvio and Paola Lucisano with Paola Ferrari and Edoardo Leo; the documentary is an Italian International Film and Alea Film production with Rai Cinema in association with Politeama and in collaboration with Lexus. The docufilm will premiere at the Rome Film Fest on Saturday 23 October.

Lexus’ presence at the Rome Film Fest is also substantiated by participating in the film that will close the film festival, “Eternals”, The highly anticipated new film from Marvel Studios which will star the flagship LS and the NX SUV from Lexus.

A link between Lexus and cinema that is constantly enriched with new initiatives that can transmit the values ​​that they have to the general public the two worlds have in common: production excellence, the maximum attention to detail, and the superior quality, perfect symbiosis between craftsmanship And innovative technologies.