News

Johnny Depp, Pierfrancesco Favino, Josh O’Connor and Eva Husson on the red carpet of the Rome Film Fest – Photo 1 of 11

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For the second consecutive year, Lexus it will be the official car of the show and with a range of 38 Lexus Electrified cars with low environmental impact, it will have the honor of bringing actors, directors and well-known faces of the show protagonists of the Film Festival to the red carpet.

During the course of yesterday evening they arrived on the Red Carpet of the Festival Johnny Depp, on the occasion of the presentation of the film “Alice in the City Masterclass“, Josh O’Connor And Eva Husson, on the occasion of the presentation of the film “Mothering Sunday“, And Pierfrancesco Favino, on the occasion of the presentation of the film “Promises“.

Lexus’ presence is not limited only to the red carpet but reaches the big screen, with participation in the production of the preview documentary “Luigi Proietti known as Gigi”, By Edoardo Leo, produced by Fulvio and Paola Lucisano with Paola Ferrari and Edoardo Leo; the documentary is an Italian International Film and Alea Film production with Rai Cinema in association with Politeama and in collaboration with Lexus. The docufilm will premiere at the Rome Film Fest on Saturday 23 October.

Lexus’ presence at the Rome Film Fest is also substantiated by participating in the film that will close the film festival, “Eternals”, The highly anticipated new film from Marvel Studios which will star the flagship LS and the NX SUV from Lexus.

A link between Lexus and cinema that is constantly enriched with new initiatives that can transmit the values ​​that they have to the general public the two worlds have in common: production excellence, the maximum attention to detail, and the superior quality, perfect symbiosis between craftsmanship And innovative technologies.

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

810
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
683
News

Cinema, all films out in October
635
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
582
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
525
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
465
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
457
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
422
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
384
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
312
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top