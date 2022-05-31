Johnny Depp plays guitar at Jeff Beck’s concert, within hours of the verdict in Amber Heard’s trial

Previo to know the sentence of the suit trial that he filed against his wife, Amber Heard, the actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance during a concert by the guitarist, JeffBeck, celebrated on Sheffield, United KingdomSunday night.

On stage, Depp performed versions of “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix and “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, in addition to “isolation” by John Lennon, who in 2020 recorded a duet with Beck.

Depp appeared playing a Fender Telecaster to interpret his personal version of these classic pieces. During the performance, Depp provided vocals and rhythm guitar, also using a 12 string acoustic guitar.

The appearance of the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” was surprising for the attendees, because he barely on Friday the 27th he was present in court of Virginia to hear closing arguments in his lawsuit trial.

For seven weeks, Depp and Heard They placed themselves at the center of media attention, exchanging disqualifications and accusations of mistreatment in the midst of a relationship that brought them more problems than joy. Both are located this Tuesday, May 31 to hear the verdict of the jury.

Johnny Depp’s love for rock

Meanwhile, Depp gave himself a space of peace, in one of his passions, rock, where he even founded the supergroup hollywood vampires beside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith. With Hollywood Vampires, he has released two albums: his self-titled debut in 2015 and 2019’s Rise.

Elsewhere, he has had collaborations with artists like Oasis and Aerosmith. While in the ’90s he was a member of a band called P, who once performed with Flea and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chilli Peppers in “The Viper Room” from Los Angeles.

In 2015, they recorded with Paul MCCARTNEY and Depp appears in the video for the song “My Valentine” who appears playing the guitar. The images of that performance appear in the images that were projected during McCartney’s US tour.

About your version of “isolation” in 2020, Beck said: “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while and we recorded this song during our time in the studio last year… you’ll hear more from me and Johnny in a bit.” They haven’t released any new pieces since the release since “Isolation” though.

Depp sues Heard for 50 million for an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she documented her experience as a survivor of domestic abuse, though she did not mention Depp. Heard countersued for 100 million of dollars.