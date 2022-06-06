Johnny Depp prepares the release of a new album

Tafter the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heardin which the jury practically I declared him the winner, Johnny Depp is determined to relaunch his career, but this time in the world of music.

Hours before knowing the verdict of his lawsuit, the famous Hollywood actor was not even in the United Statesand it was his team of lawyers who attended the final hearing in Virginia, since he was in a pub in the north of the United Kingdom resting from the experience that take the stage at Sheffield City Hall with Jeff Beck.

Powered by Jeff Beck

For a few years, in addition to being a friend of the famous musician, Deep has participated in several of his shows.

“I met this guy five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing ever since,” the British guitarist said recently.

Back in the world of music

In this sense, the 58-year-old actor shared with his fans a message wherenotices that he is preparing a surprise.

“The best is yet to come and a new chapter finally begins,” Johnny Depp wrote on social media on June 1.

The truth is that, far from thinking about resuming his film career, the actor now wants to materialize another of his youthful dreams, to succeed in music.

“We’ve recorded a record. I don’t know how it happened. It’s coming out in July,” Jeff Beck said at one of his concerts.

This recording will be the second record collaboration between both celebrities since they presented their joint version of ‘insulation‘, the theme of the first album of John Lennon and his Plastic Ono Band.

In that project Deep acted as vocalist and Beck was in charge of the guitar.

It should be noted that Johnny Depp is not an improvised musician, since in his day he was a member of the hollywood vampires beside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.