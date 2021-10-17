Johnny Depp presents “Puffins” and gives a lesson in true stardom

Hostage of Johnny Depp. So today the accredited journalists met at the press conference the actor was expected to attend at the Rome Film Fest. Two and a half hours late on the official schedule do not go unnoticed and the nervousness has snaked for a long time, as well as wasted invectives now in the direction of a concept of stardom that is out of time because it is considered disrespectful, now towards the managers of the organization. It has no logic, in fact, to leave insiders blocked without any information and with other projections scheduled to wait for them, with the only parameter of some tip-off via social about the situation outside the hotel from which Depp, due to the siege of the fans, he didn’t make up his mind to leave.

An irrelevant preamble if it did not serve to paint one of the fundamental attributes of true stardom: the superior ability of a very few chosen ones to be forgiven for anything or almost everything and to cancel in a flash the previous discontent. Here, Johnny Depp in this sense is a star with a capital: once he appeared, he immediately exuded affability and sympathy, showing himself to the hand as only the great can do and, whether he acted or not, it worked.

The occasion of the meeting with the press was the presentation of “Puffins”, a web-series dedicated to children and in which Johnny Depp gives his voice to the protagonist.

Born as a spin-off of a successful feature film, “Arctic – A glacial adventure”, “Puffins” tells the adventures of a group of cute little birds in numerous episodes lasting five minutes each, independent of each other. and equipped with small uplifting message related to topics such as self-acceptance, gender equality and the fight against pollution.

“Puffins”, available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, is a production that involves over 140 Italians, including animation experts and variously assorted workers, almost half of them female. A way to decline the Made in Italy in cinematic excellence destined to be exported to ninety countries around the world.

Accompanied by the producers, Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi, Johnny Deep put together his entire speech on a series of small improvised gags with the translator. The American actor was a river of words but he expressed himself in a placid way, with a persuasive rhythm and voice. He retraced how he made his own, on this occasion, the challenge of the great silent cinema, that of the masterpieces signed by Keaton and Chaplin, trying to communicate without being able to resort to words. Depp in this particular version of voice actor has in fact ventured into the creation of a language born from the mixture of what is the real verse of the puffin and the more typical sounds of the child during the barking phase. It is not difficult to believe that he was naturally passionate about the company. The magical allure that makes Depp unique seems to arise from the coexistence of one playful expressiveness childish and with a deep voice capable of dispensing simple and mature concepts. A dualism between the eternal boy and the experienced man of the world expressed right from the partly pirate outfit, with which the actor has been presenting himself for some time. Needless to say, like those who do not intend to stop playing, the actor at the end of the press conference spent as long as possible to offer his hand to those who, listening to him and smiling at the curtains created with the sole use of a microphone, a glass and great desire to take themselves little seriously, by now he had become for him a sort of rogue companion. Or at least in this way he managed to make the bystanders feel, flattered by such great, real or fake it doesn’t matter, simplicity.