Johnny Depp, press conference interrupted by … Amber Heard ?! Here’s what happened

The press conference a San Sebastian on the occasion of the delivery of Lifetime Achievement Award (Donostia Award) a Johnny Depp was discontinued today after an unknown source played a recording of the actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard in the room amid the general bewilderment.

There registration was of one declaration released by Heard outside the London High Court in July 2020 during the Defamation lawsuit brought by Depp against the British newspaper The Sun, in which the court found the tabloid’s claims that Depp was a “violent” they were “substantially true”.

“It was incredibly painful to relive the breakup of my relationship, to see my motives, my truth questioned and the most traumatic and intimate details of my life with Johnny shared in court and passed on to the world.”, the recording said.

Despite the interruption, the conference resumed, and the actor also talked about the cancel culture:

Loading... Advertisements

“It’s a very complex situation, this culture of nullification, or this instant rush to judgment. This thing is so out of control that I can assure you that no one is safe. None of you. No one beyond those doors. It hasn’t happened. only me; it has happened to many people women, men, children have suffered from various types of unpleasant inconveniences and unfortunately at some point they start to think that it is normal, but it is not. “

Depp it was also critical of the current Hollywood production: “Right now, after being around for more than 30 years and experimenting with various things, learning the Hollywood game just to not have to play it, Hollywood is certainly not what it was. I’ve been saying this for a long time: Hollywood has grotesquely underestimated the public. “



The actor said to himself also skeptical about the future of cinemas after the pandemic: “This situation put people in their homes with their families for long periods of time with a television and they could watch pretty much any movie they wanted. Most of the world said, ‘You know, it’s not bad. We can sit and watch this. What at home. We can cook some popcorn ‘, as opposed to the idea of ​​a guy who earns $ 700 a week and wants to take his wife and kids out to dinner and to the movies on the weekend. I think the Hollywood movie machine has some flaws design they are doing now. I’m glad I saw it coming, personally. “

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp fans have shown their support for the actor, we leave you with our review of The Minamata case