Johnny Depp publishes his NFT collection “Never Fear The Truth”

Johnny Depp he spends his time without curbing his creativity, after the period that saw him at the center of a “bloody” trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, still awaiting a conclusion, the actor got carried away by the artistic vein also doing charity.

On January 26, the actor launched his project NFT “Never Fear The Truth”. With 11,111 NFTthis collection is represented from portraits of friends, family and heroes by Johnny Deppall animated and made by him.

The server Never Fear The Truth on Discord surpassed i 45,000 fans interested in the launch of his project.

Passionate about music and painting since high school, Johnny Depp wanted to take a further step forward in the world of art but not only, also through new technologies, and that is why he launched himself to sell more than 10,000 NFT, i.e. non-tangible collectibles.

The list of works includes great faces of cinema and other important figures for the actor, such as, Tim Burton, Heath Ledger, LizTaylor, Marlon Brando, his daughter Lily-Rose Depphis deceased dog Mooh and himself.

Johnny Depp’s words on the sale of his paintings

“I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who matter most to me, such as my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I have kept them to myself and with this I have limited myself. Nobody should ever limit themselves ”.

“So basically, what happened is after so many years of limiting myself, not allowing myself to show anything that I painted, now is a very good time, to embrace the fear or whatever …

and yeah show it. ” Johnny Depp#NeverFearTruth #JohnnyDeppNFT pic.twitter.com/uwz4BhIyjX – Never Fear Truth (@JohnnyDeppNFT) February 13, 2022

The profits that will be obtained from the sale of his NTF they will not go entirely to him, but he will assign 25% to various NGOsas the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, Great Ormond Street Children ‘s Hospital, Elizabeth AIDS Foundation Taylor and The Gonzo Trust.

Also, buying one of his own NFT it means granting access to Johnny Depp’s exclusive community through Discord, so that his fans can collaborate with him on creative projects.