Johnny Depp reappeared with an imposing change of look: “Fresh and rejuvenated”

While Amber Heard tries to keep “alive” out of court the trial for defamation that he lost against Johnny Deppthe actor stay focused on getting on with your life. Since the unanimous decision of the jury was known at the beginning of the month, she offered an exclusive dinner that cost a fortune and announced the recording of an album with Jeff Beck. Recently, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean reaffirmed that “The best is yet to come” and radically changed his look.

Depp, who is on tour with the British musician, was at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. His new image circulated through social networks, where it was possible to see that he left behind his mustache and beard. Also, true to his style, he has a new haircut, which gives him a more youthful and relaxed appearance.

Johnny Depp, without a beard and mustache at the Blues Festival in Helsinki (Credit: AFP)

During the Festival, Johnny appeared on stage wearing a shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a black vest, hat, sunglasses, and numerous necklaces, bracelets, and rings, as is his custom. Out of the spotlight, a fan managed to ask him for a photo that he later posted on Instagram, where the actor received numerous compliments. “What a good decision to cut everything, in every way,” wrote one user, while others highlighted how “fresh and rejuvenated” he looked.

Johnny Depp with a fan during the Helsinki Blues Festival, Finland (Credit: Instagram/@ronivartiainen)

Once he knew the verdict of the jury, where Amber Heard was ordered to pay US$15 million between compensatory and punitive damages, and which were later reduced to US$10.35 million -in accordance with state regulations in Virginia-, the actress published a statement on her social networks where, among other things, she considered the decision “unfair” and then he was completely silent.

Amber Heard with Savannah Guthrier on Dateline NBC (Credit: NBC Video Capture)

However, last Friday chain NBC exclusively broadcast an interview that Heard gave and where he gave his opinion about key moments of the trial, “the hatred he received through social networks”, and maintained that he kept every word he said in court.

The actress spoke with Savannah Guthrier to DatelineNBC, and to generate more expectations, the channel advanced two excerpts from the dialogue that were highly commented on social networks, where they received harsh comments of rejection and some even considered that the “only thing she ‘kept’ was the lies.” In addition, several body language experts analyzed the videos and agreed that Amber “did not believe what she said.”

Amber Heard expressed that she stood by the testimony she gave in court in Fairfax, Virginia.

Nevertheless, NBC reported that the interview plummeted the channel’s audience. According to Nielsen-reported figures, it earned a 0.3 rating in the key demographic of viewers ages 18-49, and just 2.3 million viewers. The chain hoped that the on-screen appearance of heard raise the audience Dateline.

As if that were not enough, recently Heard announced that I would write “a revealing book” to face the payment of the millionaire sum that owes Depp, according to what was recorded Daily Mail.