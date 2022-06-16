Johnny Depp receives another congratulations for winning the trial of Amber Heard, now it was Robert Downey Jr

ANDthe triumph of Johnny Depp on Amber Heard in the judgment of the last days caused much echo in the midst of Hollywoodand now the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean received a congratulations from his colleague Robert Downey Jr.

Josh Richmanpersonal friend of Johnny Deppconfess that the actor and Downey Jr held a video call where he congratulated the man of the moment for his triumph in the trial against Amber Heard.

According to the words of the friend of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, the star who played Iron Man gave the following message: “John, thank God it’s over,” Downey Jr. told Depp. by FaceTime.

The controversial actor Johnny Depp He was in a UK hotel room with his friends and staff crying and screaming around him, just at the time when the verdict was announced, he explained. Richman.

Amber Heard confessed that she still loves Johnny Depp

“Today I feel disappointment beyond words. I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was not enough to stand up to the power and disproportionate influence of my ex-husband“, affirmed the actress after knowing the verdict of the jury of Fairfax, Virginia.

After the end of the legal process, the North American artist broke the silence and spoke exclusively this week with the American network NBCwhere he assured that he had been a victim, but that he did not blame the judge or the jury.

“How could they not come to that conclusion?! They sat for more than three weeks, listening non-stop to incessant testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, from random people,” the statement initially stated. aquaman actress.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart. I know that can be hard to understand, or it can be very easy to understand, if you’ve ever loved someone,” Heard said.