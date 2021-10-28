Johnny Depp receives immense love and support in Italy

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has received tremendous love and support in Italy as he has many fans outside the country, especially in Rome where he is a rock star.

Depp, who recently divorced Amber Heard, appeared on Sunday at the premiere of his new animated TV series, “Puffins,” at the Rome Film Festival, hitting the red carpet with a crowd cheering and singing praise from afar. Say hello softly and play with him.

The broken actor is grateful to those people who turned their backs on him… taking his time to acknowledge everyone, bow down to them at one point, and send kisses to everyone who shouts his name.

Normally, celebrities might stand in front of the front and center camera, but here… everyone in the suburbs gave a nod of appreciation.

It’s a fascinating dynamic, especially in terms of public perception on the home front … where the man claimed he was blacklisted and ostracized for a libel case in the UK, which actually saw him labeled a “warrior wife. ”Against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp was quickly fired from the projects he was associated with at the time – and hasn’t made it to the main Hollywood party since… Ah… as we’ve seen recently.