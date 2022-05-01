Johnny Depp refuses to film Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and 300 million | AFP

One of the most present issues at the moment in the entertainment world is without a doubt the judgment what is happening between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardtwo celebrities who have accused each other of having had very difficult times when they were married and lived together

Taking advantage of the fact that the actor was making confessions, he assured that he would not play Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean the Disney producer will pay him 300 million dollars.

For many reasons the actor does not want to return to the saga which led him to have even greater success than he already had, apparently “Nothing on earth could make him go back and work with Disney a Pirates of the Caribbean movie”, words that were used at the time of the question and to which he replied: “That’s right”.

So it is most likely that he will not return to your paper and his fans have been a bit sad about it, many blaming Amber Heard for why we could not continue enjoying our beloved pirate, although of course everything could have happened, we will have to accept it and see what decision is made by the famous mouse production house.

Let’s remember that both actors are accusing each other, it all started thanks to an article that Amber wrote for an American media, a situation that has filled him with bad times and even caused him to lose super important roles in which he was participating as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Johnny Depp shared what he thinks about this proposal.



As you may recall, Johnny Depp has been removed from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise over allegations of abuse made by Amber Heard, the actor’s former Hollywood agent revealed Wednesday, backing the lawsuit against his ex-wife.

It is worth mentioning that this man works for the Creative Arts Agency and this was pointed out in a videotaped statement in the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard.

This is how Carino, Depp and Heard’s former agent, said that the Disney company never explicitly indicated that Depp would be removed from the “Pirates” franchise due to allegations of domestic mistreatment, but that he was “understood.”