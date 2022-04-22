Johnny Depp refuses to return as Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

The actor maintains that after Heard’s accusations, Disney made the decision to block his return to any future projects of Pirates of the Caribbeanincluding a sixth film in the franchise in development.

Madrid, April 21 (Europa Press).- The court battle who for years, practically since they got divorced, have freed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, with crossed accusations of mistreatment and defamation, has affected the professional careers of both interpreters. Especially in the case of the actor, who has since been separated from sagas such as fantastic animals either Pirates of the Caribbeana franchise to which, he assures, I wouldn’t go back.

As reported VarietyDepp assured that he would refuse to return to the Disney saga during his statement at the trial that has been held in Fairfax (Virginia) since April 11. A new chapter in the legal battle between Depp and Heard in which, in this case, the actor sues her ex-wife for slander following an article published by Amber Heard in the Washington Post in 2018, accusing him of having mistreated her.

Depp claims 50 million dollars from Heard for the damages caused to his career for that article in which he recounted his alleged experiences as a victim of the alleged abuses to which Depp subjected her during their marriage. Depp claims that Heard’s claims destroyed her career, her reputation and her life.

In this sense, the actor maintains that after Heard’s accusations, Disney made the decision to block his return to any future project of Pirates of the Caribbean, including a sixth film in the franchise in development. Due to allegations surrounding Depp’s personal life, Disney’s decision was reportedly due to fears that his tarnished image could affect the family-friendly nature of the franchise.

Precisely, during the new judicial process that is being carried out, Deep was questioned by Ben Rottenborn, his ex-partner’s lawyer before whom the actor assured that he would not return to the franchise even if Disney asked him to.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in this world would make you work with Disney again on a Disney movie? Pirates of the Caribbean? Right?”, to which Deep replied forcefully “that’s right, Mr. Rottenborn”.

A legal maneuver by Heard’s lawyer, with which he intended to demonstrate to the jury that Disney had already made the decision to remove Depp from the Pirates of the Caribbean saga before Heard wrote his article in the Washington Post.

On the other hand, Rottenborn was quick to point to an article in the Daily Mail published on October 25, 2018 that mentioned that Deep was “out like Jack Sparrow”. Publication that the actor claimed to be unaware of, but that did not catch him by surprise considering that “Disney was trying to end his relationship with him to safeguard himself.”

However, he also wanted to point out that regardless of the fact that the Mouse House was quick to disassociate himself from him, they continued to use his character from Pirates of the Caribbean in the company’s theme parks.

With these statements, Depp seems to definitively close the door on his possible return to the buccaneer saga by making a brief appearance or simple cameo in the new installment that Disney is already working on and in the absence of official confirmation, it will be focused on female characters and will feature Margot Robbie as a possible lead.

The Pirates of the Caribbean saga began in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlwhich with Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley as protagonists was a real success at the box office and began one of the highest grossing franchises in history that, with its five installments, has grossed more than 4.5 billion dollars in everyone.