Johnny Depp releases a video of Amber Heard’s deception with Elon Musk and James Franco

Nor it is difficult to enter the network and find out about what happens between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. There are still versions of the two parts that we do not know, such as the one that the actor lost many jobs due to the controversy that was generated around this issue.

But it’s not like Heard has been spared similar cases. This is a topic where they are involved more than 100 million dollarssame that the actress intends to stay in case Depp is guilty in the case, but there are also ways that the actor has to get rid of this and blame your ex partner.

And precisely, one of those tests in favor of one of the protagonists of “Pirates of the Caribbean” is what happened between Amber Heard and two celebrities. The actor’s defense showed a video in which the actress is seen on a couple of dates with Elon Musk and James Francorespectively.

Both personalities are summoned to testify before the court. In favor of Depp, it could be confirmed that both characters had some relationship with Heard while she was still married with the actor.

In the video presented, it is seen how there are moments in which Amber has no clothes and only a sheet is used to cover his body. In addition, she is very affectionate with Musk and also at the time with Franco.

If this is confirmed, Heard’s accusations might not proceed and it’s Depp’s complaint of infidelity on the part of his ex-partner. But there is still more, the media have published more cases like this by the actress.

Johnny Depps defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard begins Monday. Its going to be televised on Court TV from Virginia and will possibly have celebrity witnesses including James Franco and Elon Musk. #heymorton#celebnews#dailydirtpic.twitter.com/FJGyRDskfJ ? Z90.3 | San Diego (@Z903) April 6, 2022

Another of the accusations that were presented is about a possible psychological abuse of Amber Heard on Johnny Depp, but this has not been verified. Lawyers defending the actor insist that she committed this act in favor of her career, but no specific evidence has been presented on the subject.