Johnny Depp remembers his Jack Sparrow: the words of the actor

In Barcelona for the promotion of his latest film, ‘Minamata’, Johnny Depp he answered journalists’ questions that were certainly not lacking during the traditional press conference. It is well known that the star is not spending peaceful months and the legal events that see him involved have also led to his ouster from different roles.

Net of any judgment or gossip on the delicate issue, among the unforgettable characters in Depp’s career that of Jack Sparrow in the saga dedicated to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ he holds a special place. On the occasion of the presentation of his latest work on the set at the BCN Film Fest, the actor had the opportunity to reserve touching words to his dark and bizarre pirate.

The question comes from the Spanish newspaper El País which asked Depp if he regretted the fact that most likely will no longer wear the clothes by Captain Sparrow. “No, I don’t miss it”, replies the overseas star, adding a motivation destined to move everyone.

“I have it with me every day, I always carry it with me – he says – I travel with Captain Jack in the suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me ”. So, if anyone doubts that Depp isn’t fond of to the character as much as the fans, he now has the answer he was looking for. Among other things, the star often visits children being treated in hospitals and often improvises himself in the role of Jack.

Sparrow, born from the creativity of screenwriters Terry Rossio and Ted Elliot, and brought to the big screen by director Gore Verbinski, is absolutely inseparable from Johnny Depp. Also for this reason, its absence in the next projects related to Disney saga made it necessary to rethink the whole plot.

The entrance of Margot Robbie in the role of protagonist he will help to take a new path, all female. But it will never be easy for anyone to leave that scoundrel Jack Sparrow behind.