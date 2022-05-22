Johnny Depp responds as Jack Sparrow to a fan who waited for him outside the courthouse | Amber Heard, Pirates of the Caribbean | Cinema and series

Since the trial began on April 11, 2022, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case has garnered media exposure thanks to the fact that the public can see the process live on YouTube.

With every detail that is becoming known, such as why Disney removed Depp from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and how Heard struggled to record “Aquaman 2”, the moments that have also attracted attention are the arrivals and departures of the court of the interpreters.

As we see in various videos on social networks, fans have mixed reactions to seeing the ex-partner outside the venue.

There are several who dress as Jack Sparrow, a character from Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean”, with the intention of greeting him and getting him to see them.

It is on one of these trips that Twitter user Bekka Schultz Fontanilla (@CasablancasGrl) captured the moment when one fan told Depp: “You will always be Captain Jack Sparrow!”.

In response, the actor took on the voice of Sparrow and responded, “He’s still around somewhere. I see it from time to time.”

Before leaving, Johnny Depp greeted and gave a thumbs up to those present and added: “I love you guys. Thank you very much to all”.

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard

Since the beginning of April, the ex-partner has been meeting in a United States court for the defamation lawsuit that Depp filed against Heard, after she published an opinion column where she spoke about her experience with domestic violence.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation. Photo: composition/ AFP

Over the weeks, information about the couple’s personal and work life has been exposed. From details behind why Depp didn’t film “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″, how he got fired by Disney, the filming process of “Aquaman 2″ and more have been shared.

The trial returns on Monday, May 23, the last week where both parties will be able to present witnesses and evidence.

Amber Heard is still staying in “Aquaman 2″

The actress revealed that after everything that happened in the case against Johnny Depp, her scenes were considerably reduced in “Aquaman: the lost kingdom”. In such a way, the star will still remain in the film.

Amber Heard returns as Mera for Aquaman 2. Photo: DC Fandome

Amber Heard Reveals They Didn’t Want Her In “Aquaman 2”

“I fought a lot to stay in the movie. They did not want to include me, ”said the actress about the role of her modified from her in“ Aquaman 2 ″. According to her account, the script was rewritten several times by Warner Bros, who did not want to give her much screen time because of the controversy she is facing at the moment.

If kept in “Aquaman 2”, Amber Heard’s role as Mera would be reduced to a minimum of screen time. Photo: Composite/Broadcast/Warner Bros.

Fans Propose Johnny Depp’s Daughter As Amber Heard’s Replacement In “Aquaman 2”

The followers of Johnny Depp opened the debate on Twitter after proposing to Warner Bros. Pictures to consider Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, in the role of Mera for future DCEU projects.

Fans oppose creating a romantic relationship between Lily-Rose Depp and Jason Momoa in “Aquaman 2”. Photo: Twitter capture

Would Emilia Clark replace Amber Heard as Mera?

Forbes magazine revealed that Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, one of the actresses that fans have been asking to be a part of the film. “Her great role as her in ‘Game of Thrones’ catapulted her to fame as she played Sarah Connor in ‘Terminator Genesis,’ Qi’ra in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ Her supporters started a signature drive in 2020 through change.org to make it happen.

Forbes magazine revealed that Heard will be replaced by Emilia Clarke, one of the actresses that fans have been asking to be a part of the film. Photo: composition/ The Republic.

Would Johnny Depp be Jack Sparrow again?

Although the actor’s decision not to be the character again has been commented on a lot, the truth is that the producer of the saga confessed that the possibility is still open. “Not right now. The future is yet to be decided,” he noted of Johnny Depp and his role as Jack Sparrow.