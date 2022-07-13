Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard after the request to annul the verdict of the trial

More than a month after the verdict was known in the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the actress’s team of lawyers filed a motion to annul the sentence imposed on her in the defamation trial against her ex-husband .

Heard’s defense argues that there was a error with the date of birth of a member of the jury and that there is no evidence that Depp had suffered financial damage or of royal reputation as a result of the opinion article that the actress wrote in the newspaper Washington Post.

In response to this motion, the defense of Johnny Depp has also asked that Amber Heard’s team’s petition be dismissed. Through a memorandum published by dead linethe actor’s lawyers were firm and ask the Virginia court to “reject Ms. Heard’s unsubstantiated claim“.

“While understandably upset with the outcome of the trial, Ms. Heard has identified no legitimate basis to overturn the jury’s decision in any respect. Virginia law is clear that a verdict should not be overturned unless it is clearly incorrect or without evidence to support it,” the document reads.

The actor’s legal team adds that the verdict was supported by “overwhelming evidence, in accordance with the law, and should not be overturned”: “Mr. Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms. Heard’s post-trial motions.” , that border on the frivolous“.

THE ORIGIN OF THE TRIAL BETWEEN JOHNNY DEPP AND AMBER HEARD

The beginning of this legal battle was the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, as a result of an article that she published in December 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post; indirectly, the actor was accused of domestic violence and his career was seriously affected.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” requested the sum of 50 million dollars to repair the social damage. Nevertheless, Amber Heard he did not sit idly by; and through his defense, she filed a counterclaim for 100 million dollars, arguing that she was the victim of a smear campaign by his ex-husband.

THE VERDICT

Last June 1, Johnny Depp was favored in court against Amber Heard, although the jury also found him responsible for defaming the actress on one occasion. The victory in this media trial was clear for the actor because he will only have to pay Heard two million dollars compared to the more than 10 that she will have to pay.

The jury, made up of five men and two women, unanimously determined that three sentences written by Heard in an opinion column published in 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post they were false, defamatory and were written with bad intentions, despite the fact that they did not explicitly mention Depp.

I understood that reference

EER 4×06 BETTY LA FEA leaves Netflix at its best in streaming

“Ugly Betty” is one of those endearing soap operas that made common situations a television phenomenon. In this episode we discuss what we like the most (or not) about the telenovela created by Fernando Gaitán, the villains, the characters, and we even end up reflecting on our own lives (as always, you already know us). You listen no more.