Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard’s appeal!

The lawyers of Johnny Depp responded to Amber Heard after his petition to the court of Virginia to try to overturn the final verdict for presenting a wrong jury during the libel trial.

The lawyers of Depp They commented that heard He has not shown with strong arguments any wrong aspect of the jury’s decision and that he waived his right to appeal the jury at the time he agreed to start the trial with that team. In addition, they assure that really having problems with the jury is not a sufficient reason to demand that the verdict be annulled: “Virginia law is clear that a verdict should not be set aside unless it is “clearly wrong or without supporting evidence” says the response posted by Depp’s legal team.

The lawyers explained that the Secretary’s Office provided the jury list April 6, 2022, “more than two months and five days before the jury was formed.” In addition, Heard is said to have admitted that he was aware of the alleged discrepancy in juror 15’s year of birth from the start of the trial because “Juror 15 was clearly born after 1945.”

“Ms. Hard acknowledged that she had more than enough time before the trial began and during the six-week trial, when at least two alternates were available, to investigate and uncover the alleged problems. Clearly, Ms. Heard waived any right to allege “new” facts that she chose not to investigate for so long.” Johnny Depp Lawyers

The lawyers of heard also tried to overturn the verdict by saying that the team of Depp made inappropriate arguments during the trial in trying to hold her accountable for the initial domestic violence claims, from 2016. They also argued that jurors could not find that Depp suffered any harm from the op-ed.

However, the lawyers Johnny Depp pointed out that the evidence presented showed that the actor lost a sixth film of Pirates of the Caribbean following the opinion piece. They also argued that Heard’s attorneys had forfeited their right to challenge closing arguments by failing to object at that time.

“Here the verdict was well supported by the overwhelming evidence, in accordance with the law, and should not be overturned. Mr. Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms. Heard’s Post-Trial Motions, which border on the frivolous.” Johnny Depp Lawyers

Depp’s team is also seeking to stop the appeal from moving forward, saying the actress’s legal team filed their post-trial motions well after the July 1 deadline.

