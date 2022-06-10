Johnny Depp returns to court after being accused of assault

Dafter the public trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard which drew record crowds, Johnny Depp now he faces another legal battle, this time in Los Angeles, where he is expected to testify after Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks sued him civilly for hitting him on the set of City of Lies.

according to the new york postthe decision of the judges favored the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean. After more than four days of testimony, Depp will testify at the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 25. Defending him stand by his side, headed by Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez .

The Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks Lawsuit

Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooksthe location manager of the police thriller based on the investigation of the murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious BIG, claimed in 2018 that Depp punched him twice in the rib cage. The events, according to their version, took place on April 13, 2017.

Brooks claims that things got heated after he told the actor-director Brad Furman that a scene wasn’t working, so he went looking for a cop after Furman yelled at him that if he did, he’d give him $100,000.

Brooks’s attorney, Pat Harrisrecently told The Sun that while I respected the decision in Fairfax, the process in this case is different and the result will be irrelevant.

“The Brooks case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship, it is about the assault on a hard-working film crew member by the star of the production. Mr. Brooks is looking forward to his day at the court,” he said.