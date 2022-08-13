Johnny Depp returns to the movies: after trial with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp He has been one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood. However, the media exposure after his separation and the accusations made with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, affected his career.

After the trial with the actress Johnny Deppthey left him out of two of the most successful franchises of recent times: “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Fantastic Animals”.

The actor returns to the screen after the trial last June and the controversies after the leak of the lawsuit documents. He is set to make his triumphant return with a new movie. This is “Jeanne du Barry”, previously called “The Favorite”, a period film directed by Maïwenn that tells the story of Jeanne du Barry, the famous mistress of King Louis XV of France, after Madame de Pompadour.

Born into poverty, Jeanne is a working-class woman, eager for culture and pleasures, so she will use her intelligence and charm to climb the social ladder. She will soon become the King’s favorite companion. Regardless of her courtesan status, the king regains his appetite for life thanks to their friendship. They soon fall in love and, against all decorum and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

With this new production the celebrity will mark his return to the seventh art. Despite the fact that the interpreter of Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean” is still in the middle of a controversy over the leak of the private documents of the trial with Amber Heard, that has not prevented him from continuing his artistic work in the painting, the music and now in the cinema.

The production company “Why Not Productions” promoted the first image of the actor characterized as Louis XV. In the photo he is in profile wearing a white wig, with heavy makeup on his face and a bandage.

Filming began on July 26 in France and will run for 11 weeks. Among the locations that will be used to bring this historical drama to life are the Palace of Versailles and other ‘chateaux’ located in the Paris region.

The film’s cast includes Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair. The script for “The Favourite” was written by Teddy Lussi-Modeste together with Maïwenn, who will also be in charge of directing. It is expected that Johnny Depp be on the screen in 2023 when the feature film would be released.