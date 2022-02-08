Johnny Depp reveals a heartwarming background on Jack Sparrow. And the fans went crazy

Among the most beloved characters ever played by Johnny Depp there is undoubtedly the Captain Jack Sparrowone of the protagonists of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. The actor took on the role of him for the first time back in 2003, with the one who arrived in Italy with the name The curse of the first moon and since then, given the huge success, another 4 films have followed (including 2 without the co-stars Orlando Bloom And Keira Knightley.

Precisely for this reason, during a press conference held at the Spanish festival of San Sebastián, the actor was asked if he will ever return to playing the pirate and he replied by also telling a moving anecdote about the character: “Being Jack Sparrow is something no one can ever take away from me, thankfully. I assume it’s the bright side of bringing that character to life, Captain Jack, or any other character I’ve played – revealed the star to reporters – I was lucky enough to bring Captain Jack Sparrow’s beauty to life. Nobody can take this away from me. I will be able to perform at your children’s birthday parties, maybe!“.

The last sentence was not entirely out of context, since Depp sometimes visited children wearing the clothes of the famous pirate: “I don’t need a company to pay me to do it. I can do it myself and no one can take it away from me, and that’s the greatest joy in being Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a suitcase, literally, and when the opportunity arises I can become Jack to bring smiles and laughter and joy to the places where smiles laughter and joy are the only things that matter“.

His “insistence” in affirming that no one can take that role away from him was undoubtedly due to the well-known events that have involved him recently; in fact, the star had to give up her role as Gellert Grindelwald, a character in the saga of Fantastic Beastsdue to the difficult divorce with the actress Amber Heard. In the same conference he also addressed a long discourse on cancel culture, going so far as to affirm that today “no one is safe“.

